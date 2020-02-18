Kate Chastain Announces She’s Leaving Below Deck After 6 Seasons

Kate Chastain is sailing away from a beloved Bravo show.

The Below Deck fan-favorite announced on Instagram Monday night that she is leaving the reality show after six seasons.

“After many months of reflection and internal discussions, I have chosen to make a transition this year in starting to carve out a progressive new land based role,” Kate shared on social media. “I intend to step back as a senior member of the Below Deck Family and work to become financially independent, while continuing to fully support His Majesty Andy Cohen.”

The social media post came shortly before part two of the Below Deck reunion started airing on Bravo. During the special, Kate and the cast reflected on the drama-filled season that even caused the chief stewardess to question how much longer she could stay in the job.

“Personally, this has been a very challenging season for me,” Kate said on the finale. “I think I’m ready for a new adventure.”

Soon after the news was announced, many Bravo fans couldn’t help but express their sadness over the news. Some viewers even expressed their hope that it wasn’t the end of her reality TV journey.

“Please tell me you’re getting your own show,” one follower wrote. “If so, I’m in in in.”

Perhaps one thing that won’t change is Kate’s close bond with Captain Lee Rosbach. During a recent episode of the Below Deck After Show, Captain Lee explained just how close the two are.

“The thing with Kate and I is, she’s one of my best friends,” he previously shared. “It’s always going go that way, I’m always going to have her back, because she doesn’t shy away from doing the right thing and I’m such a firm believer in that. It may be uncomfortable, it may feel like s–t, but you have to do it.”

Captain Lee added, “She’s a really, really caring person. I don’t look at Kate as an employee. We’re co-workers. She runs her department, and I run mine. She’s the best there is.”

According to Bravo, Kate began her yachting career in 2007. She joined Below Deck in season 2, which debuted in August 2014. The show’s success would result in two spin-offs including Below Deck: Mediterranean and Below Deck: Sailing Yacht.

