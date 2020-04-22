Kate Hudson, Goldie Hawn and Baby Rani Cover People’s 2020 ”Beautiful Issue”

Three generations featured on one cover: now, that’s iconique!

Goldie Hawn, Kate Hudson and baby Rani Rose are gracing the cover of People‘s 2020 “Beautiful Issue.” The famous trio looks fabulous and fierce, as they strike a pose for their spread in the glossy.

And it’s safe to say that Hudson and Danny Fujikawa‘s one-year-old daughter is a natural in front of the camera.

Speaking to the publication, both Goldie and the Almost Famous actress got refreshingly honest about motherhood, their family dynamics and more.

Especially with everything going on with the Coronavirus pandemic, the mother-daughter duo has prioritized what matters most to them: their health, well-being and spending time with their loved ones.

“It’s definitely an interesting time for reflecting on what is truly important,” Kate shares with the outlet. “Life has never felt so fragile… And I don’t want to miss out on the good stuff.”

Goldie adds that’s she’s been focusing on, “meditation, nurturing, loving kindness for all in my heart and staying safe inside.”

For the Overboard star, having a baby girl in the family is a “big deal.”

Fans might know that before Kate welcomed Rani Rose, she was the proud mom to two sons: Ryder Robinson—Hudson’s son with ex-husband, Chris Robinson—and Bingham Bellamy—her son with ex, Matthew Bellamy.

Moreover, Kate has two brothers: Oliver Hudson (43) and Wyatt Russell (33). She also has a stepbrother: Boston Russell (40).

That’s why Goldie expresses, “When your daughter has a daughter, it’s a big deal… We have a lot of boys. “

For Kate, being featured with her baby girl is extra special to her because she recalls doing her first-ever magazine cover with her mom.

“I was thinking about Rani, like ‘I wonder what she’s going to end up doing in her life,'” she shares, before reminiscing on her own spread with her famous momma.

“I came home from school, and mom’s like, ‘Come take a picture,’ and it ended up being on the cover. I thought to myself later in life, what an interesting foreshadowing that was to my career,” she recalls. “The fact that my mom gave me the floor to be able to feel confident enough to go out and feel like my life could be my own, and here we are with little Rani.”

She adds, “I just thought, ‘Wow, I hope I can give Rani that kind of floor.'”

The two also opened up about their parenting styles and how they’re both similar.

“The biggest similarity between our parenting styles is the kindness,” Kate explains. “Looking people in the eye, that’s where we’re strict. The other stuff, I just want my kids to be happy and be good people in the world.”

“Every day I feel like my mom,” she later adds.

Grab the tissues!

You can already read a portion of the family’s interview on People‘s site. The new issue hits stands on Friday.