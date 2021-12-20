Kate McLeod’s Soothing Cocoa Butter Body Stones are an excellent way to pamper yourself.

Kate McLeod’s Soothing Cocoa Butter Body Stones are a great way to pamper yourself.

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

Winter is approaching, and with it, dry skin.

If your skin is prone to cracking and chapping, it’s time to switch up your skincare routine.

Chemicals and artificial ingredients are frequently found in traditional lotions and creams, causing more harm than good.

From the inside out, you deserve to nourish your body with pure products.

Kate McLeod body stones are five-ingredient natural moisturizers made with cocoa butter, sweet almond oil, apricot kernel oil, avocado oil, and fractionated coconut oil.

Simple yet relaxing.

Furthermore, these products are made from plants, are free of plastic, and are packaged in bamboo canisters that have been grown sustainably.

McLeod says, “Body Stones are my daily ritual, my self-care practice.”

“It’s like putting on armor, a self-care body shield, when you apply a Body Stone.

It’s like magic.” Check out these organic body stones to see for yourself.

This Floral Daily Stone comes in a variety of colors.

Kate McLeod’s original body stone, “The Daily,” has a subtle rose, frankincense, and neroli scent.

“It’s relaxing to use the stone, almost like a massage,” one customer said.

It leaves a rich layer of moisture on my dry skin that absorbs quickly.

It’s like being in heaven.

I adore the original’s scent.”

Kate McLeod is offering the Daily Stone Subtle Floral Blend for Everyday Use for only (dollar)45!

This Sleep Stone Is Made of Herbal Ingredients

If you’re looking for some peace and quiet, try the Sleep Stone, a relaxing blend that’s perfect for bedtime.

The chamomile soothes and the lavender relieves stress.

One customer said, “The lavender is so soothing.”

“When I use it, I get a feeling of being pampered.”

For only (dollar)45, Kate McLeod has the Sleep Stone for an Instant Dose of Calm!

This Grounding Stone is made of wood.

The woody blend of the Grounding Stone will help you to relax and focus.

The vetiver promotes a meditative state of mind, while the bergamot restores equilibrium.

“Wow, the Grounding Stone is incredible.

“I run the stone all over my neck and arms after a shower and feel instantly calm and relaxed,” one reviewer said.

“For a reason, it’s become my new daily ritual.”

At Kate McLeod, you can get the Grounding Stone for Focus and Balance for only (dollar)45!

This Healing Stone is a Warm Stone.

With this cocoa butter concoction, you can enjoy the delectable aroma of chocolate.

There is only one customer.

