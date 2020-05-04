Kate Middleton Almost Gave Prince George a Totally Different Name

Life was almost completely different for Prince George.

On Monday, it was revealed that Prince William and Kate Middleton had a different name for their eldest son picked out before his arrival in 2013. According to royal expert Katie Nicholl, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were planning on giving the young royal the name Alexander instead of George.

“Courtiers insisted the pair had not found out the sex of their unborn baby, and friends close to the couple claim William wanted a surprise,” the reporter wrote. “Although Kate apparently suspected it was a boy and had set her heart on the name Alexander, they had not yet decided what to call their firstborn.”

Royal enthusiasts know that Alexander ended up being one of the 6-year-old’s middle names and that William and Kate decided to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II‘s father King George VI with their firstborn’s now famous moniker His Royal Highness Prince George Alexander Louis of Cambridge.

Nicholls also shared that the mom of three had a sweet nickname for her growing bump while she was pregnant with George. “Kate was reported to have affectionately referred to her bump as ‘our little grape’ while she was pregnant,” she said, adding, “And there was a flurry of betting on possible names.”

At the time of William and Kate’s third son Prince Louis‘ birth, royal commentator Victoria Arbiter explained that a lot of consideration goes into selecting a new royal’s name. “Royals, however, also have to consider the great responsibility in naming a new member of the family and I expect they want to be a hundred percent certain of their choice before announcing the name and sealing the baby’s place in history,” she told Town & Country back in 2018.

With George’s 7th birthday only two months away, we’re sure that William and Kate is gearing up to celebrate. Back in December, the Duchess shared that one of her favorite birthday traditions is baking a cake for her youngins.

“I love making the cake,” she gushed during her interview with Hello! “It’s become a bit of a tradition that I stay up ’til midnight with ridiculous amounts of cake mix and icing and I make far too much. But I love it.”