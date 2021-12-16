Kate Middleton and Prince William have a very relatable evening routine, which all mothers will appreciate.

Kate Middleton and Prince William have a very relatable evening routine, and mums everywhere will love it.

After the kids have gone to bed, Prince William serves Kate Middleton a gin and tonic, according to a pal.

The parents of Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, appear to enjoy winding down as much as the rest of us.

With their busy schedules filled with royal responsibilities, the parents prioritize their role as parents before tucking their children into bed and spending time together as a couple.

“William will bring Kate a gin-and-tonic,” a family friend said to People.

“They look after each other in different ways,” says the narrator.

According to a friend, the strong couple supports each other not only in their public work but also at home.

During photographer Chris Jackson’s inaugural Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony in October, Kate was “clearly really proud” of her husband, according to him.

Kate was recently supported by Prince William when she hosted a Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey.

On Christmas Eve, ITV will broadcast the concert.

Friends say the couple is very hands-on, from picking up the kids from school to letting the kids argue about which songs to play during breakfast.

“Kate prefers to live a normal life,” a source said.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, both 39, take their children outside as well.

They go on bike rides and play in the sand dunes of Norfolk beaches near Anmer Hall, the family’s country home.

Kate “runs things at home with the kids and the schedules,” according to a friend, even though the family has nanny Maria Turrion Borrallo.

“She is heavily involved in every aspect of their daily routine.”

According to a source close to the royal household, Kate is becoming “more and more impressive.”

“She is a woman who is focused and professional.”

The Cambridges recently shared a photo of their family for their Christmas card, which was a first for the royal family.

Instead of autumn or holiday-themed images, they released a photo of the couple and their children taken while on vacation in Jordan earlier this year.

