Kate Middleton and Prince William smile as they head to a community center for their second outing in two days.

As they head to a community center, Kate Middleton and Prince William smile for the second time in two days.

On their second outing in two days, Kate Middleton and Prince William were photographed grinning as they visited a community center.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge appeared relaxed as they spoke with doctors and nurses at Clitheroe Community Hospital in Lancashire about the pandemic’s impact on mental health.

Kate and Wills will also pay a visit to Church on the Street in Burnley, which is run by an ex-drug dealer and helps the homeless.

“We are honoured to welcome Royal Patrons of @NHSCharities, @KensingtonRoyal, to Clitheroe Community Hospital,” ELHTandamp;Me, the hospital’s charity, tweeted.

“Their Royal Highnesses are paying a visit to learn how (hashtag)ELHTandMe, with the help of a grant from (hashtag)NHS Charities Together, has helped exhausted colleagues.”

It comes after the couple met with staff at London’s Foundling Museum yesterday and were all smiles.

It tells the story of the Foundling Hospital, which Kate became a patron of in 2019.

They also met with people who have lived in care, including Lemn Sissay, an author and poet, and Kriss Akabusi, a former sprint and field athlete.

Kate, who founded her Centre for Early Childhood last year, spoke with leaders of charities about homelessness, the impact of mental illness, and how to help young people in care who fail or fall through the cracks.

During his first royal engagement since the Queen expelled Prince Andrew from the Firm, Wills avoided the drama surrounding his own family.

The Duke of Cambridge brushed aside a question from a TV crew about whether he “supported” his uncle, who was stripped of his royal and military titles last week amid mounting public outrage over his sex assault lawsuit.

“Do you support Prince Andrew?” a reporter asked William during his visit to the Foundling Museum in London.

The prince leaned in close to listen, then walked away without saying anything.

While Andrew adjusts to life outside of the royal spotlight, he and the duchess maintained their public personas throughout the engagement.

During a face-to-face showdown last week, the Queen stripped him of his “His Royal Highness” status and military honors, before Buckingham Palace made it official later that day.

He is accused of sexually assaulting Virginia Roberts Giuffre when she was just 17 years old, and he now has to face his US case as a “private citizen,” which means he can’t use royal privileges to protect himself.

