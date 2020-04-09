Kate Middleton and Prince William Surprise Students and Teachers in Heartfelt Video Call

Class is in session!

On Wednesday, Prince William and Kate Middleton surprised the Casterton Primary Academy staff and its students.

The royal couple took a moment to thank everyone for their hard work and dedication, especially with everything going on in the world amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

Moreover, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge showed support to that school for a special reason.

As some may know, the school is located close to Burnley General Hospital, where many of the students’ loved ones work and continue to work throughout the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Well done… Honestly, to you and everyone who’s in during this time,” Kate shared with the staff. “It must be such a relief for all the parents who are key workers to know that the normality is there for their children—they’ve got the structure and they’ve got a safe place for them to be, so really, really well done to all of you.”

“We just want to say a huge thank you to you guys and well done in keeping it all going,” Prince William added. “Please pass on many messages of support for all the staff and all the volunteers. They’re doing a great job.”

According to a press release shared with E! News, the school has remained an open hub for the five academies—Castercliff Primary Academy, Pendle Primary Academy, Colne Primet Academy, West Craven High School and Casterton Primary Academy—which are part of the Pendle Education Trust.

As mentioned before, the school has become a place of normalcy during the COVID-19 outbreak. And with Passover taking place and Easter soon approaching, the children have been celebrating each holiday in their own way.

At one point, the kids showed the royal couple their drawings, paintings and other crafts that they made in celebration of the holidays.

“Several children also showed The Duke and Duchess portraits of their key worker parents and explained why they were proud of them,” the press released stated.

Additionally, the royal couple spoke with a School Project Manager from Place2Be, a children’s mental health charity.

The organization has used its resources to help support school children during these difficult times.

As some will know, the Duck and Duchess have worked with the charity over the years, and recently celebrated its 25th anniversary.

“I am delighted to welcome you all to Buckingham Palace this evening, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Place2Be. It is a charity that I feel hugely privileged to work with and I am so passionate about the support it provides and the impact it has on children, families and communities,” Kate said in a heartfelt speech at the gala last month.

She continued, “Place2Be was one of the first charities I became Patron of. I knew it was special then, but having spent many years since, learning about the importance of childhood development, I see even more the value in the work that you do and I am hugely grateful for all that you have taught me over the past seven years.”

Moreover, both Kate and Prince William have been huge advocates of mental health awareness.

Less than three weeks ago, they reminded people to take care of their well-being, especially as we navigate this new world.

“We have to take time to support each other and find ways to look after our mental health. It is great to see the mental health sector working together with the NHS to help people keep on top of their mental well-being,” the couple said in a joint statement. “By pulling together and taking simple steps each day, we can all be better prepared for the times ahead.”

