Kate Middleton and Prince William’s clever ruse to keep the public out of their Kensington Palace private garden

Kate Middleton and Prince William’s cunning plan to keep the public out of their Kensington Palace private garden

KATE Middleton and Prince William have revealed their clever method for keeping the public out of their private garden.

Royal fans are welcome to tour certain areas of Kensington Palace, but the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have safeguards in place to protect their privacy.

A tour of the palace by a fan revealed that Kate and William have some windows blocked out.

“I’m at the Kensington Palace tour!” wrote TikTok user Laura-Ann Barr, who goes by the handle @allthatspretty.

“Look at the hidden windows on the right that ensure you can’t see into Kate and Will’s private garden.”

“It’s on every window in this room.”

According to royal experts, Kate and Prince William’s swanky Kensington Palace apartment is “enormous,” with “20 rooms from the basement to the attic.”

When Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, visit the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge in London, they stay in Apartment 1A.

Despite being referred to as an “apartment,” royal experts have stated that the royal residence is anything but small.

“It has 20 rooms from the basement to the attic,” British royal author Christopher Warwick said on True Royalty’s Royal Beat.

“All of the royal residences at Kensington Palace are referred to as apartments, which naturally leads people to believe they are flats, as in the American term for an apartment.”

“No, they aren’t.

Kensington Place is built around three courtyards, if you think about it that way.

“Imagine them as these wonderful red brick terrace houses.”

They’re all connected, but they’re separate houses.”

“It’s enormous… and it’s like a piece of countryside in London,” said royal author Ingrid Seward.

For the most up-to-date information on the Royal Family, visit our live blog.

Apartment 1A is spread over four floors and occupies half of Sir Christopher Wren’s Clock Tower wing, which was built for King William and Queen Mary.

There are five reception rooms, three main bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms, and his-and-hers dressing rooms at the Cambridges.

There is a day nursery for George, Charlotte, and Louis, as well as a night nursery for them to sleep in.

The royal kids have their own walled garden where they can play and engage in their favorite outdoor activity, spider hunting.

Of course, the family has a large staff at their disposal, and there are nine employee bedrooms on the top floor, which can be accessed via a lift.

Meanwhile, there is a gym, laundry room, and storage space in the basement…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.