Kate Middleton celebrates her 40th birthday by wearing Alexander McQueen gowns in stunning photos.

Today, the Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her 40th birthday by releasing stunning photographs of herself dressed in Alexander McQueen gowns.

Paolo Roversi’s images were inspired by historical royal portraits.

Kate will spend her 40th birthday with her husband, Prince William, 39, and their three children, George, eight, Charlotte, six, and three-year-old Louis, in private and at home.

She did, however, release three photos in which she pays public homage to Queen Elizabeth II and Queen Victoria.

Kate is said to have chosen Italian Mr Roversi because she admires his style of photography. Kate studied art history at university and has curated an exhibition on 19th century art.

The photographs were taken in November at Kew Gardens.

“Moved by her warmth and friendly welcome, and enchanted by her shining eyes that reflected the loveliness of her soul,” Mr Roversi said.

During the shoot, the team looked through old photos of Queens Elizabeth and Victoria for inspiration.

Kate is wearing earrings from Princess Diana’s collection in the two black-and-white photos.

The portrait of her in profile was styled to look like Cecil Beaton’s portraits of the Queen from the 1950s.

According to insiders, this photo was chosen to highlight Kate’s regal side.

The close-up black-and-white portrait is said to be the most personal, intimate, and relaxed of the three, with echoes of Princess Diana’s shoot with Mario Testino.

According to reports, the only color photo was chosen to show Kate’s “youthfulness and confidence.”

Next year, the National Portrait Gallery in London will add all three portraits to their permanent collection.

They will first go on tour as part of the gallery’s Coming Home project, which sees well-known artworks displayed in towns and cities across the UK.

Kate has decided which one will be displayed in Berkshire.

Her parents still live in the village of Bucklebury, where she grew up.

Another will be on display in St Andrews, where she met and fell in love with Prince William while attending university there.

The third will be sent to Anglesey, where she and Wills lived for three years while he trained as an RAF helicopter pilot.