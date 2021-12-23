Kate Middleton decorates the Christmas tree at Westminster Abbey with bows in preparation for the televised carol concert.

Ahead of a televised carol concert, the Duchess of Cambridge ties bows on a Christmas tree at Westminster Abbey.

Kate, 39, was giggling as she prepared to host the event, which was attended by 1,200 people, including her husband William.

“We owe them a huge debt,” she said of the Covid heroes who were in attendance.

It was moved from the BBC to ITV after a programme about William, Harry, and the press sparked a row.

Kate looked stunning in a festive Catherine Walker coat with large bow detail, a red dress, and the Queen Mother’s sapphire fringe earrings, which she borrowed from the Queen.

Outside Westminster Abbey in London, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were greeted by carol-singing schoolchildren and reindeer.

Kate looked stunning in red in an ITV clip released on December 17, saying, “I am so excited to be hosting Together At Christmas here at Westminster Abbey.”

The short promotional teaser features a slew of A-list celebrities performing for the royal service, which is voiced by actor James McAvoy.

Kate Garraway, Tom Walker, Ellie Goulding, and Leona Lewis are among the performers.