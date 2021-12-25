Kate Middleton Just Performed Her First-Ever Public Piano Performance, and You’ll Get Goosebumps.

Kate Middleton just gave her first-ever public piano performance, and it’ll give you goosebumps.

Kate Middleton joined Scottish singer Tom Walker onstage during the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas broadcast to show off her musical skills.

Check it out for yourself.

A royally deserving performance!

Kate Middleton hit all the right notes during the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas broadcast.

On Christmas Eve (December 24),

The Duchess of Cambridge performed “For Those Who Can’t Be Here,” a song written by Walker, onstage with Scottish singer Tom Walker.

During the special, which aired on ITV and was held at The Chapter House inside Westminster Abbey, Kate showed off her musical abilities by playing the piano.

During the special, the 30-year-old musician sang the poignant lyrics and played the guitar.

This was the 39-year-old royal’s first public piano performance.

Despite Kate’s modesty about her piano skills, Tom took a moment to sing Kate’s praises.

“I thought she absolutely smashed the performance; it’s not easy to just jump behind a piano with a bunch of musicians you’ve never played with before and record live takes to camera, but she completely nailed it,” he told ITV of their duet.

While Tom admitted that he “had no idea [Kate] played piano,” he explained that they talked about performing together after meeting at a charity event.

“She took the time to thank everyone individually for the opportunity to play together,” Tom said of the Duchess of Cambridge, whom he described as a “lovely, kind, and warm-hearted person.”

It was a crazy pinch-yourself kind of day for me to be in such a beautiful venue, playing alongside the Duchess with my band and a string quartet.

I’ll never forget that!”

After their performance, Kate discussed the significance of the Christmas special.

According to an Instagram message, “Together at Christmas” brought together “so many inspirational individuals for a night of wonderful carols and music.”

“But, above all, it was about paying tribute to the goodwill, acts of kindness, love, empathy, and compassion that have helped people overcome adversity.”

