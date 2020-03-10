Kate Middleton Puts the Royal in Royal Blue at Palace Children’s Gala

Kate Middleton knows how to light up the room.

All eyes were on the Duchess of Cambridge on Monday night, as she sashayed into her gala with a dazzling royal blue gown by Jenny Packham. The enchanting piece, which she first wore in 2016, featured ornate beading, a peek-a-boo material that had intricate floral detailing and a sparkly bottom half.

She accessorized with a matching deep blue clutch, drop earrings and silver Jimmy Choo heels.

Kate hosted an unforgettable gala for the organization, Place2Be, at the Buckingham Palace. Making the event more special? The organization celebrated its 25th anniversary.

Considering Kate has been a patron of the organization—which helps to provide support and champion children’s mental health while in school—it makes sense she’d bring people together for a good cause.

Along with her hosting duties, the 38-year-old royal shared a heartwarming and inspiring speech with the attendees that included teachers and students from Cranbrook School, New North Academy, and Salusbury Primary School.

“I am delighted to welcome you all to Buckingham Palace this evening, to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Place2Be. It is a charity that I feel hugely privileged to work with and I am so passionate about the support it provides and the impact it has on children, families and communities,” Kate began her speech.

Additionally, she thanked the organization for providing support, resources and more to kids who need it the most.

She also thanked them for teaching her so many things about “childhood development,” the importance of helping kids at such an early age and how making a difference can happen in the smallest of ways.

“Place2Be have been the pioneers of school-based mental health support since 1994, helping over two hundred and fifty thousand children and their families,” she said. “But your reach goes far beyond that. Having visited many of your schools, meeting hundreds of your wonderful staff, children and young people, it is heartwarming to see that the support you provide is so much more than just being there in a time of desperate need.”

She added, “Place2Be was one of the first charities I became Patron of. I knew it was special then, but having spent many years since, learning about the importance of childhood development, I see even more the value in the work that you do and I am hugely grateful for all that you have taught me over the past seven years.”

“You taught me, right from the start, that the children in your schools are only as happy and emotionally strong as the adults in their care. That is why you take such great pride in the work you do with your teachers and your parents,” she expressed. “You taught me the importance of creating safe and nurturing environments within schools, embracing a holistic view of emotional well-being which permeates through the whole school system.”

Adding, “You also taught me that it’s the simplest things that make a difference to children. It’s the quality time that is spent with them. It’s the time you take to listen to them. It is trusting relationships that have the most profound impact on the emotional and mental wellbeing of a child.”

Closing her speech, she championed to have the organization available to more schools.

“Twenty five years after Place2Be was founded, there is much greater awareness of the importance of children’s mental health than ever before,” she shared. “But with greater awareness, comes a greater need for support. Place2Be’s services have therefore never been more needed.”

“I can remember saying after my visit to Willows School in 2013 that I thought every school in this country should have Place2Be,” she expressed. “Imagine the difference it would make to thousands, if not millions, more children, teachers and parents, if this vision was a reality.”

Not all heroes wear capes… sometimes, they wear royal blue dresses!