Kate Middleton Recalls Feeling “Isolated” After Welcoming Prince George

Kate Middleton visited the Ely and Caerau Children’s Centre in Cadriff, Wales on Wednesday and recalled feeling “isolated” as a new mom.

The Duchess of Cambridge reportedly looked back at her days in Anglesey, where she and Prince William lived with Prince George while the Duke of Cambridge was serving in the Royal Air Force.

“It’s nice to be back in Wales,” Kate said at one point, per People. “I was chatting to some of the mums. It was the first year and I’d just had George—William was still working with search and rescue—and we came up here and I had a tiny, tiny baby in the middle of Anglesey. It was so isolated, so cut off. I didn’t have any family around, and he was doing night shifts. So…if only I had had a center like this.”

Kate also took part in a baby sensory class to learn more about the support the parents at the center receive.

In addition, she spoke about the “Five Big Questions” survey, which gives people across the U.K. the chance to share their views on raising the next generation. According to Kensington Palace, the questionnaire aims to generate a bigger conversation on early childhood.

“Parents, carers and families are at the heart of caring for children in the formative years, so that is why I want to listen to them. As a parent I know how much we cherish the future health and happiness of our children,” Kate has said in regards to the survey, later adding: “I want to hear the key issues affecting our families and communities so I can focus my work on where it is needed most. My ambition is to provide a lasting change for generations to come.”

Kate also visited HM Prison Send in Surrey, where she met people receiving help in their rehabilitation from The Forward Trust. She also became reacquainted with women she had met during a 2015 visit.

“It really shocked me when I came here last time how early the challenges were that you face,” Kate told a group of women who have since been released from custody. “How early you could take it back.”

At one point during the visit, Kate spoke about the impact early experiences can have on people.

“I’m hugely passionate about trying to really help get into this crisis, trying to help provide that prevention mechanism and that support system in our communities. Particularly that support in the early years of life,” she said.

Kate wore a Zara animal print skirt and black turtleneck sweater for the visits. She accessorized her look with Ralph Lauren black suede platform boots and a Massimo Dutti limited edition cashmere wool camel coat.