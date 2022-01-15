Kate Middleton resembles Princess Diana more than some people think.

Some people may not realize that Kate Middleton is more like Princess Diana than they think.

Sure, the Duchess of Cambridge wears a dress that pays homage to Princess Diana.

The royals of the United Kingdom, on the other hand, have more in common than just their appearance.

Kate’s first few years as Duchess of Cambridge were nerve-wracking.

In January 2022, a friend told The Sunday Times magazine, “She was absolutely daunted by it and it was overwhelming at times.”

“Everyone expected her to follow in Diana’s footsteps.

“People wanted to put Diana in this Diana hole,” they explained.

“What are her [campaigning]issues going to be?”

Kate’s husband, Prince William, handled the situation calmly.

“I made sure she had time and space to acclimate to public life without feeling pressured,” the Duke of Cambridge said.

In a January 2022 Marie Claire interview, body language expert Darren Stanton discussed what Kate has in common with Diana, saying there are “a lot of similarities between Kate and Princess Diana.”

“When attending public events, Kate has shown a willingness to interact with everyday people,” he said.

In addition, “no other royal has interacted with the public as much as William and Kate have since Diana,” and Kate “demonstrates the same level of true empathy and sympathy as Diana did.”

“She isn’t afraid to show her feelings.”

Whether she’s meeting with children, visiting those in hospitals, or connecting with people all over the world,” he added.

“She is delighted to be of emotional assistance to others, and it is clear that she genuinely cares.”

The similarities between Kate and Diana don’t end with her approachability.

Kate resembles her mother-in-law in yet another way, according to Stanton.

“One thing that hasn’t changed about Kate Middleton is that she is a very genuine person,” he said.

“At certain events, other public figures, such as celebrities and even other members of the royal family, may put on a false smile or display deceptive emotion.”

“Kate is very much an open book,” Stanton continued, never without a “very open and honest smile denoted by visible crow’s feet around her eyes.”

“When she smiles, her entire face is engaged,” he continued.

“It’s clear she’s gained a great deal of confidence as a parent as well as a royal.”

