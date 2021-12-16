Kate Middleton reveals a very personal Christmas gift she gave Her Majesty, and royal fans are ecstatic.

The Duchess of Cambridge was seen wearing sapphire and diamond earrings lent to her by the Queen as she hosted the Together at Christmas carol concert at Westminister Abbey on Wednesday.

Kate has worn the Queen’s earrings for the second time, according to royal expert Daniela Elser, who believes the earrings have been lent to her indefinitely.

Meghan, on the other hand, has only ever been loaned the Queen’s wedding tiara, leading royal fans to believe Kate is more trustworthy.

“While the former actress might own pieces that had belonged personally to Diana, Princess of Wales, getting to frock up in some enormous sparklers from the royal trove was a perk she never enjoyed,” Ms Elser said on News Au.

In his new book, Wives: Inside the Private Lives of William, Kate, Harry, and Meghan, writer Chrisopher Andersen claims to have spoken to new palace sources who reveal more details about Princess Diana’s sons’ rift.

“When his older brother, Prince William, questioned his fast-moving romance with Meghan Markle,” Page Six reports, “Prince Harry was so enraged that he blurted out, ‘Who the hell do you think you are?'”

“The alleged outburst occurred in September 2017 when Harry indicated that he was about to propose to his American girlfriend,” the story continued, prompting William to ask, “Why rush things?”

People close to Harry were worried, according to Andersen, about how quickly this happened after he had a blind date with Markle in July 2016.

“One of the skeptics was his uncle, Earl Spencer—the late Princess Diana’s brother—whom William drafted to underline his belief that the lovebirds should take it easy,” Page Six reported.

But, according to Andersen, William’s involvement in the feud with their uncle made “things far worse” between the brothers, and Harry was “enraged” that his brother was “actively seeking to have others interfere in his personal affairs.”

“Thanks to the combined efforts of so many, our country was the first in the world to begin vaccinating its people,” Camilla — who is president of our Jabs Army partner, the Royal Voluntary Service — told The Sun.

“Now that we’re dealing with this new variant, I’m confident that the wonderful Royal Voluntary Service and the Jabs Army will band together once more to ensure that we’re all safe during the booster jab.”

“You make us proud, and you give us hope for a better future.”

Despite fears, the Duchess of Cornwall and Boris Johnson supported our drive to recruit 30,000 volunteers.

