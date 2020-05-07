Kate Middleton Reveals What’s Making Prince George “Very Upset” Amid Homeschooling

Kate Middleton is opening up about family life amid the Coronavirus pandemic.

The Duchess of Sussex appeared on ITV’s This Morning on Thursday to discuss the launch of a community photography project, #HoldStill. During the interview, Kate talked about how her family, including Prince William, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, are holding up.

“I’m sure you’re experiencing the same yourselves with your families and things but we’re stuck with homeschooling again, but no, yeah, it’s unpresented times really but we’re fine, thank you for asking,” Kate said in the interview.

While discussing the challenges of homeschooling, Kate revealed, “George gets very upset because he wants to do all of Charlotte’s projects…making sort of spider sandwiches is far cooler than literacy work.”

The Duchess of Sussex went on to share in the interview that they’ve been starting to FaceTime with family members to keep in touch amid the ongoing health crisis.

“Yeah it’s really hard, we haven’t done a huge amount of FaceTime and face calls and things like that but we’re doing a lot of that now and actually it’s been really great,” Kate said. “We sort of try and check in daily with family members and speak to them about news and things like that.”

“In some ways I suppose we’ve got a lot more contact a lot more FaceTime than perhaps you would have done before, but it really is difficult…it’s hard to explain for a 5 and a 6 nearly 7 year old what’s going on,” Kate said. “But no the schools have been great in supporting them as well, so…no, hard times but we’ve got the support out there I think.”

Kate also opened up about her own photography skills, and her recent photos of Prince Louis for his birthday.

“I should have taken a photo of what I looked like after that as well!” Kate joked. “Luckily it wasn’t documented but I looked like Louis at the end of it!”