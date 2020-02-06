Kate Middleton Serves Up Breakfast and Smiles During Preschool Visit

Kate Middleton visited Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Preschool in London on Wednesday.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in a blue coat, a long-sleeved merino wool pullover—dubbed the Tulio Jumper—from Sézane and black pants. She accessorized her look with a pair of Russell & Bromley mid-zip Chelsea boots and some drop earrings from Accessorize.

Kate started the day by talking to teachers, staff members and parents about the “Five Big Questions” survey—a questionnaire that invites people across the U.K. to share their views on raising the next generation and aims to generate a bigger conversation around early childhood.

Then, it was breakfast time. The royal headed to the kitchen to talk with the chefs and apprentices about the importance of healthy, nutritious food for childhood development. According to HELLO!, there was a moment when one of the trainees, Luke Nelson-Neil, joked about beetroot, noting he “still can’t get them [the children]to eat it.”

“Mine absolutely love it,” Kate—who is the mother to Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—reportedly replied. “It’s one of those things, until you try it, you don’t know.”

The Stockwell Gardens Nursery and Preschool is part of the London Early Years Foundation. The LEYF Early Years Chef Academy offers a specialist qualification for chefs working with children 8 years old and under. The qualification aims to strengthen the role chefs play in terms of educating parents and staff and help kids make healthy food choices.

Kate sat with the kiddos while they enjoyed their breakfast and shared a few high-fives and laughs with them.

The duchess launched the survey last week and has made several stops to get the word about it out. For instance, she visited Thinktank’s MiniBrum in Birmingham, the Ely and Caerau Children’s Centre in Cardiff and HMP Send near Woking last week.

According to Kensington Palace, Her Royal Highness has also spent about eight years exploring the connection between early childhood experiences and social challenges.