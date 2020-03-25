Kate Middleton Shares Prince Louis’ Favorite Song and It’s a Classic

Although Kate, Duchess of Cambridge and her family are some of the most famous people in the world, they still keep a lot of their private life away from the public eye. As such, not much is known about them behind closed doors, especially the children.

However, the Duchess of Cambridge recently revealed an interesting fact about one of her kids: Prince Louis. She shared with fans that he has a favorite song, and it’s a classic that many people do know. Read on below to find out what Prince Louis’ favorite song is and what other things we know about him.

Prince Louis is Kate Middleton’s youngest child

Prince Louis was born in April 2018, and he is the youngest child of Kate Middleton and her husband, Prince William. Prince Louis has two older siblings: Prince George (b. 2013) and Princess Charlotte (b. 2015).

Fans have been able to see Prince George and Princess Charlotte many times in the past several years. However, Prince Louis has largely been kept out of the spotlight given his age. He has been spotted at a number of public events and in some photos released by the royal family, but he often stays at home with nannies while his parents and siblings go out.

In any case, Prince Louis is currently fifth in line to the throne, so it is expected that he will not live in the spotlight as much compared to his older siblings, especially Prince George.

Kate Middleton reveals that Prince Louis’ favorite song is ‘Happy Birthday’

Prince Louis will turn two this year, and it looks like he is already starting to form his music taste. At a charity event earlier this month, Middleton learned that a couple of attendees were celebrating their birthday. The duchess, then, joked that she should sing “Happy Birthday” to them before sharing that it is one of Prince Louis’ favorite songs. Middleton also revealed that her son could not attend the event because he was already “tucked up in bed.”

Kate Middleton also once revealed what Prince Louis’ first phrase was

Another fun fact about Prince Louis concerns his first phrase. When Middleton appeared on the BBC1 Christmas program, A Mary Berry Christmas, back in December, she shared that Prince Louis’ first phrase included Mary Berry’s name.

“One of Louis’s first words was ‘Mary,’” Middleton told Berry. “Because right at his height are all my cooking books on the kitchen bookshelf. And children are really fascinated by faces, and your faces are all over your cooking books, and he would say, ‘That’s Mary Berry’ . . . so he would definitely recognise you if he saw you today.”

Will Prince Louis be close to his cousin Archie?

There’s no doubt that people everywhere will be more and more fascinated by Prince Louis as he grows up. One thing that a lot of fans will be looking out for is his relationship with his cousin, Archie, who is the son of Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Archie was born about a year after Prince Louis, so the two of them are very close in age. As such, onlookers are wondering whether they will become close or not as they get older. Since they are both further down the succession line, Prince Louis and Archie will be allowed to live away from the spotlight, so that could help them forge a bond with each other.

However, some people are also worried that they might not become close since they do not seem to spend a lot of time with each other. Prince Harry and Meghan are now living in Canada with occasional trips back to the U.K., so Archie and Prince Louis already have distance in the way. Additionally, it is believed that there is tension between Prince William and Prince Harry, which could cause their children to not become close.

Ultimately, Prince Louis is still very young, and it is hard to predict how his life will play out. We will just have to continue following the young prince as he grows up.