Kate Middleton Shows Off Her Arts and Crafts Skills During Children’s Hospital Visit

Kate Middleton gave royal admirers a glimpse of her artistic side on Tuesday during a visit to Evelina London Children’s Hospital.

The Duchess of Cambridge arrived in a tweed Dolce & Gabanna skirt suit, Gianvito Rossi’s Piper 85 suede pumps and Mappin & Webb drop earrings. She was greeted by a young girl and received a bouquet of flowers. Once inside, the royal learned more about the National Portrait Gallery’s creative arts workshops at the hospital. Through its hospital program, the Gallery brings workshops and artists to hospitals to help support the health, happiness and wellbeing of the children receiving treatment there.

During the workshop, Kate helped the children make sets and characters for their pop-up theaters. She also posed for pictures to help them practice their photography skills and chatted with the families there.

In addition, she received a “rag wreath” made from discarded pieces of fabric. According to HELLO!, the item was a gift from a 10-year-old boy named Luke and his 4-year-old sister Savannah. Per the publication, Luke, who received an operation for a congenital heart condition when he was a newborn, has raised more than £14,000 for the hospital by selling these wreaths and through a number of other initiatives.

“We just really wanted to say thank you to the Duchess for coming and spending time here,” he said, per HELLO! “She was really touched, I think. I told her that I had the same birthday as her son, [Prince] George, and my sister is four, like [Princess] Charlotte. She said Charlotte would love to have the pink wreath up in her room. It would be amazing if they did that.”

Luke was also reportedly one of the children who snapped photographs of the duchess as part of the workshop.

“I will take it home and keep it forever,” he said, per HELLO!.

This visit should come as no surprise to Kate’s fans. After all, the royal is patron of both Evelina London Children’s Hospital and the National Portrait Gallery. She’s even described herself as an “enthusiastic amateur photographer” and shared a few of her photographs of George, Charlotte and Prince Louis.