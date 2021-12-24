Kate Middleton shows off her hidden talent in a Christmas concert at Westminster Abbey, overcoming nerves to play the piano.

BRAVE Kate Middleton showed off her hidden talent by playing the piano with pop star Tom Walker during her Christmas carol concert.

For her Christmas Eve television special, filmed at Westminster Abbey, the Duchess of Cambridge made a surprise musical appearance.

Kate, 39, can be seen behind the piano with Tom Walker performing his hit ‘For Those Who Can’t Be Here’ in festive footage from tonight’s hour-long carol concert.

The duchess invited 1,200 celebrities and heroes to the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas show, which premieres tonight at 7.30 p.m.

It was broadcast on ITV after being pulled from the BBC due to a royal row over a documentary about Wils and Harry.

Friends of the duchess said she “understands the powerful way that music brings people together,” especially “during difficult times.”

Kate’s flawless performance on television with singers and a string quartet inside the Abbey comes after her childhood piano teacher said, “I don’t think she was ever going to be a concert pianist.”

Kate was joined by Prince William, her parents, and siblings James and Pippa at the concert, which was filmed earlier this month in a red Catherine Walker coat and sapphire diamond fringed earrings on loan from the Queen.

Leona Lewis and Ellie Goulding also performed music, and Telly host Kate Garraway gave a reading.

While Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, Kate and William’s three children, did not attend the carol service, other royal family members such as Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice did.

Alongside the Cambridges were Sophie, Countess of Wessex, Zara, and Mike Tindall.

Representatives from her charities and people she had met over the course of the year were among the audience members.

Mia Sneddon, six, starred in Kate’s Hold Still photo project, and Tony Hudgell, a double-amputee hero who was inspired by Captain Sir Tom Moore and raised more than a million pounds.

However, Kate’s secret piano performance was kept under wraps until a four-second teaser was released by the palace at 6 a.m. today.

“It was truly an honor playing alongside The Duchess for Royal Carols: Together at Christmas,” performer Tom Walker said after the recording last month.

“It was unquestionably a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

So I think we were both worried that things wouldn’t go as planned and that one of us would disappoint the other, but she was fantastic – she smashed it.

“I thought she was a total slam dunk…

