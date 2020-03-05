Kate Middleton takes style leaf out of Princess Beatrice’s fashion book

The Duchess of Cambridge stepped out in a £1,595 emerald gown by designer The Vampire’s Wife as she joined Prince William for an evening reception at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin last night.

And Kate Middleton, 38, appeared to be taking a leaf out of Princess Beatrice’s fashion bible, as her ensemble closely resembled the green dress by the same designer that the royal wore to Ellie Goulding’s wedding last September.

Beatrice, 31, wore a £1,695 ‘The Veneration’ tiered silk-blend lamé dress by The Vampire’s Wife to the singer’s nuptials at York Minster Cathedral last year.

Both dresses are crafted in a stunning lame material, a cinched in waist and frilly cuffs.

While Kate’s ‘The Falconetti’ dress boasts one tier of frills at the bottom, Beatrice’s dress had double ruffles.

The royal paired the frock with a pair of £525 Manolo Blahnik heels, a £245 Wilbur and Gussie Charlie Gold Glitter Classic Clutch and £6 gold drop earrings by H&M.

Meanwhile Beatrice paired her dress with a black Justine Bradley-Hill ‘Athena’ headband, a green Sienna Jones bag, a Cartier ‘Juste un Clou’ bracelet, a Stella & Dot Chantilly lace cuff and black shoes from Reiss.

The brand, beloved by royals, has also developed a cult following, with celebrity fans including Alexa Chung, Sienna Miller, Cate Blanchett and Keira Knightley.

It’s famed for pretty prairie dresses infused with a dose of gothic glam, which are frequently spotted on red carpets.

Kate and Prince William, 37, are currently on a three day tour of Ireland, which kicked off on Tuesday.

The duchess looked stylish in an emerald green Catherine Walker coat, a £1,567 Alessandra Rich dress and £17,300 Asprey London daisy heritage earrings, as she and William arrived yesterday morning.

They will return to the UK on Friday, meaning they will miss Prince Harry’s Endeavour Fund Awards in London, which the Duke of Sussex will be attending with Meghan Markle.