Kate Middleton tells a fan about a Christmas outfit she regrets wearing, saying, “I Shouldn’t Have Worn It.”

Every year on December 1st,

The royal family walks the quarter-mile to St. James’s Palace for Christmas Day services on December 25.

Near the Sandringham estate is Mary Magdalene Church.

The royals’ festive attire always brings us some fashionable moments, and the walk is great for fans who want to see the family in person.

To avoid crowds during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the walk was postponed until 2020.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte, however, made their public debut alongside Kate Middleton and Prince William in 2019.

While the rest of the family was beaming, the Duchess of Cambridge was visibly uncomfortable and explained why she didn’t think she should have worn a specific piece of clothing.

Kate rarely makes a fashion faux pas when it comes to what she wears, but she claims she made a fashion faux pas with her church attire for 2019.

Prince William wore a suit with a tie underneath his coat, while Prince George wore a dark blue blazer and trousers.

Kate wore a heavy grey Catherine Walker coat with a green hat, and Princess Charlotte wore a green Amaia coat and stockings.

However, the duchess made a confession about her coat to a fan and explained why she regretted wearing it.

Kate told Rachel Anvil why she wished she had left her heavy jacket at home on Christmas morning.

Karen Anvil, Rachel’s mother, who was also at Sandringham on that day, told the UK’s Metro about what the Duchess of Cambridge said.

“Kate was discussing clothes with my daughter and how she was overheating.”

“I’m talking to Charlotte about dolls while my daughter is talking to Kate about fashion,” Karen recalled.

It wasn’t a ruse; it was a genuine conversation that lasted only a minute but was tailored to my daughter; it felt like I was speaking with a friend.”

Kate is the most fashionable royal woman and the biggest influencer with her style, according to data from a recent study in the United Kingdom.

The fashion of Prince William’s wife is the subject of 9,010 Google searches per month.

That’s more than Meghan Markle, her sister-in-law, who gets about 5,350 monthly Google searches, and the late Princess Diana, who gets around 6,000.

The report claims that