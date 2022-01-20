Kate Middleton wears £2.10 Accessorize earrings to a museum visit.

Kate Middleton accessorizes her museum visit with £2.10 earrings from Accessorize.

On a day at the museum, Kate shines in £2.10 Accessorize earrings.

Last night, the Duchess of Cambridge’s mini hammered doorknocker hoop earrings sold out on her website.

She and William paid a visit to London’s Foundling Museum, where they met adults who grew up in care homes but have since transformed their lives.

However, a TV crew confronted William about the disgraced Duke of York, and William was unable to avoid the drama of his own family.

“Your Royal Highness, could I just ask if you support Prince Andrew?” the journalist inquired.

“Sorry, can’t hear you,” Wills said when asked about his shamed uncle Andrew.

Kate and Wills spoke with charity leaders about homelessness, mental health impact, and helping young people in care who fail or fall through the cracks. Kate, who founded her Centre for Early Childhood last year, and Wills spoke with charity bosses about homelessness, mental health impact, and helping young people in care who fail or fall through the cracks.

She expressed concern that if children are not provided with stable homes, they will be moved around and forced to “tell their story again and again.”