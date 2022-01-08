Kate Middleton will ‘forego her big 40th birthday party this weekend in favor of a large joint celebration with Prince William in the summer,’ according to reports.

KATE Middleton is reportedly postponing any major birthday plans this weekend in order to celebrate with Prince William in the summer.

The Duchess of Cambridge celebrates her 40th birthday on Sunday, but she is said to be canceling any plans for a party due to the increase in Covid cases.

Her big day arrives just a few months before the Queen is expected to throw a party for William’s 40th birthday in June, with Windsor Castle or Sandringham as possible venues.

Kate, who will reportedly “celebrate privately with her family” this weekend, is expected to join him on stage.

“The Queen is tremendously fond of such occasions and this would be no different,” said Ingrid Seward, editor-in-chief of Majesty Magazine, to the Mirror.

“In her Platinum Jubilee year, there’s a lot to look forward to, and with both William and Kate turning 40, it’s an extra reason to celebrate.”

“This is a big one for the Cambridges, so expect a big party.”

Wills previously shared his 18th birthday with Prince Andrew’s 40th, Princess Anne’s 50th, and Princess Margaret’s 70th.

The lavish celebration took place at Windsor Castle in the summer of 2000, and it set a high bar for the Cambridges to meet.

Until then, it’s expected that Kate will celebrate her 40th birthday quietly with family and friends, with Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, and Prince Louis, three, all likely to be present.

“It’s a much smaller occasion this year for the Duchess, who will celebrate privately with her family,” a source told The Mirror.

“Of course she is aware of the current circumstances.

“All that matters is that she is surrounded by loved ones.”

Last year, Kate celebrated her 39th birthday in lockdown with her family at their home in Norfolk, as the nation was once again told to stay at home.

“Thank you for your kind wishes on The Duchess’ birthday,” the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official social media account said at the time.

“Birthdays have been all over the place in recent months, and our thoughts remain with all those working on the front lines during this extremely difficult time.”