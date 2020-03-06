Infosurhoy

Kate Middleton wore £26,420 of new clothing on her three-day royal tour of Ireland

The Duchess of Cambridge mixed trendy designers with high street brands during her royal tour of Ireland – wearing £26,420 worth of new clothing for the brief three-day visit. 

Kate Middleton, 38, ticked off some of her go-to designer labels throughout the tour, including Catherine Walker and Oscar de la Renta, as well as some of her favourite high-street brands, like Accessorize and H&M.

But the Duchess also donned new designers, including the trendy brand The Vampire’s Wife, which is loved by royals including Princess Beatrice, 31. 

A substantial part of the royal’s total for the tour was a set of stunning new Asprey Daisy Heritage earrings worn as Kate arrived at Dublin International airport, which are worth £17,300. 

Kate selected the £1,595 emerald gown by designer The Vampire’s Wife for an evening reception at the Guinness Storehouse in Dublin on the first night of the tour. 

Meanwhile Beatrice wore the £1,695 ‘The Veneration’ tiered silk-blend lamé dress by The Vampire’s Wife to the singer’s nuptials at York Minster Cathedral last year.

And it wasn’t the only new brand that the mother-of-three wore while on the tour. 

The Duchess also stepped out in a shirt from the new Alexa Chung collaboration with Barbour while visiting a local farm in County Meath. 

Through her carefully selected outfit choices, Kate also paid a touching tribute to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. 

Kate’s vintage Oscar de la Renta on the second night of the tour bore a striking resemblance to a pink polka-dot dress worn by the royal’s Donald Campbell which Diana wore twice for engagements in the 1980s.

Diana first wore the Campbell dress, in pink and white, with a bright pink fascinator in 1983 as she arrived at the Perth Hockey Stadium in Bentley, Perth during her tour of Australia with Prince Charles when she was 22. 

 

