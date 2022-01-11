Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday photoshoot made her ‘fearful’ and ‘apprehensive,’ according to the photographer.

Kate Middleton recently reached a significant milestone in her life.

The Duchess of Cambridge turned 40 in January.

Kate had a special photoshoot and released some stunning images to commemorate her fourth decade on the planet.

Her photographer later revealed some behind-the-scenes details, including the fact that the duchess was “apprehensive” and “frightened” about the shoot.

On March 8, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge shared three photos of Kate on their social media accounts.

Kate wore a different Alexander McQueen gown in each photo, including one in which she wore an eye-catching red gown.

“These new portraits, which have been released to mark the 40th [birthday], will be shown in the community in three meaningful places: Berkshire, St Andrews, and Anglesey, as part of the @NPGLondon nationwide ‘Coming Home’ exhibition, ahead of the Gallery reopening in 2023,” the account of Kate and William added.

The photographs have gotten a lot of good feedback.

According to Express, Dalston-Mill Fabrics’ research found that in the United Kingdom, online searches for “one shoulder dress” increased by 733 percent.

In the meantime, searches for “red dress” increased by 376 percent.

Photographer Paolo Roversi was responsible for the images.

He recently spoke about the shoot with Italian newspaper Corriere Della Sera, revealing that the duchess had some reservations.

“Every day she is machine-gunned by photographers but is not used to posing; knowing my photos with the models she was a little afraid in facing a real session, which then required about four hours of work,” Roversi explained to People. “But once she started it would be very easy, I reassured her. And so it was.”

There are also photos that have yet to be seen by the general public, such as one of Kate dancing.

“In the end, I wanted to take pictures in motion, so I made her dance in front of my camera, a kind of accelerated waltz mixed,” Roversi said.

