Kate Middleton’s 40th Birthday Portraits are Regal and Radiant

In honor of Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday, three new stunning portraits of the Duchess of Cambridge were released.

Forty years old and still looking great!

This Sunday is Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday, so Jan.

10, Kensington Palace has released three new portraits of the Duchess of Cambridge dressed in three different Alexander McQueen gowns, looking regal and radiant as ever.

The photos were taken at Kew Gardens in London last November by photographer Paolo Rovers, and they will be added to the permanent collection of the National Portrait Gallery, of which Kate is Patron.

Prince William’s wife and mother of Prince George, 8, Princess Charlotte, 6, and Prince Louis, 3, wears a one-shoulder, ruffled red dress with pockets and diamond earrings from Queen Elizabeth II’s collection in one photograph.

Kate wears a white ruffled dress with diamond and pearl drop earrings that belonged to Princess Diana in another photo, and an off-the-shoulder white dress with side ties in a third photo.

The duchess’ hair is styled in loose waves in all three photographs.

According to multiple outlets, the photographer said, “Taking the portrait of Her Royal Highness the Duchess of Cambridge was a true honor for me and a moment of pure joy.”

“Her warm and friendly welcome moved me, and her shining eyes reflected the loveliness of her soul, and her smile showed the generosity of her heart enchanted me.”

“It was a profound and rich experience for me, an unforgettable moment,” he continued.

I’ve met a wonderful person, someone who can bring hope to the entire world through her positive energy.”

The National Gallery wrote on Instagram, “Thrilled to welcome the new portraits into our Collection!”

Kate’s new portraits were unveiled a month after her first public musical performance as a royal wowed audiences.

At the Royal Carols: Together at Christmas, which was broadcast on Christmas Eve, the duchess played piano onstage with Scottish singer Tom Walker.

According to ITV, which aired the event, Walker said of their duet, “Without a doubt, it was a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

“I thought she nailed it; it’s not easy to just jump behind a piano with a bunch of musicians you’ve never played with before and record live takes to camera, but she absolutely nailed it.”

Kate and William released a Christmas…

Latest News from Infosurhoy

Kate Middleton Looks Regal and Radiant in 40th Birthday Portraits