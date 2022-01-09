Kate Middleton’s age, siblings James and Pippa’s names, and parents’ names are all unknown.

Kate Middleton’s age, siblings James and Pippa, and parents are all unknown.

KATE Middleton married Prince William in 2011 and has three children who are third, fourth, and fifth in line to the throne.

But when did the royal mother meet her royal husband, Wills, and how old is she?

Catherine Elizabeth Middleton was born at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading on January 9, 1982.

The Duchess of Cambridge is now 40 years old, a milestone she recently marked with the release of a series of new portraits taken at Kew Gardens.

Kate Middleton grew up in Berkshire with her parents, Michael and Carole Middleton, as well as her brother James and sister Pippa.

The Duchess of Cambridge and her husband, Prince William, visited Harry and Meghan’s son, Archie, more than a week after he was born, according to Kensington Palace.

Meghan and Prince Harry had already introduced him to his great-grandparents, Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, as well as Meghan’s mother, Doria Ragland.

Kate has a sister and a brother who are both younger than her.

Pippa Middleton is the middle child of the three Middleton children.

The 35-year-old socialite earned a degree in English literature from the University of Edinburgh, which she put to good use when she published her own non-fiction book, Celebrate, in 2012.

On May 20, 2017, Pippa married James Matthews in a relaxed but lavish intimate ceremony at her local church, St Mark’s Church in Englefield, and the couple announced their first child’s arrival on April 22, 2018.

James, Kate’s younger brother, is the proud owner of the novelty marshmallow company Boomf, which he founded at the age of 32.

He also owns and operates the Cake Kit Company, which specializes in custom sweet treats and baking kits for special occasions.

The Duchess of Cambridge, as well as her younger siblings Pippa and James, are the children of Michael and Carole Middleton.

Michael, 69, was born into a wealthy family with aristocratic connections and attended Bristol’s prestigious Clifton College.

Carole, who is 63 years old, was born and raised in Southall, London, to a normal family.

They met as British Airways cabin crew members and have been married for over 37 years.

Carole gave birth to their first child, Kate, in 1982.

Pippa joined them a year later, and their family was completed in 1987 when son James was born.

Carole realized she could make money by making party bags, so they founded Party Pieces the following year.

The company grew into a highly successful mail-order party supply company, and by 1995, they had relocated to Bucklebury, Berkshire.

