Kate Middleton’s emotional admission to Queen about Prince George during Christmas holiday

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were determined to be hands on parents, meaning they opted against hiring a nanny to help out when Prince George was born.

Shortly after their first son was born, the Cambridges moved into Kate’s family home, The Manor, with her parents Michael and Carole Middleton, who helped out.

But when they moved home and started trying to fit caring for a newborn around their royal duties and charity work, things became difficult.

Kate opened up to the Queen about how difficult she was finding it during the family’s visit to Sandringham for Christmas, when the two woman had a heart to heart.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl tells True Royaly’s Kate Middleton: Heir we go again documentary: “Kate was having a conversation with the Queen in which she confided that she had found being with George on her own, and not having a full-time nanny or a maternity nurse, very hard.

“William and Kate wanted to be hands on parents, and they did it until September and then they recruited a nanny.”

Nicholl claims that they learnt from George and when Charlotte was born, one of the first appointments was a maternity nurse.

Parenting writer Kelly Rose Bradford added: “I think despite their good intentions first time around, Kate and William did soon realise

they couldn’t hold down their jobs and also care full time for their child.”

Even though Kate didn’t have any help from staff for the first few months, her parents and siblings were always on hand to assist – roles they continue to play today.

Nicholl tells the programme: “One of the things that allows William and Kate to be so ordinary is the presence of the Middletons in their lives.

“Carol is a regular through those golden gates at Kensington Palace, she whizzes through in her Land Rover. There is no security because everybody knows her.

“She turns up to help with bedtime and bathtime.

“She is absolutely indispensable.

She was from the very start when William and Kate moved into the Middleton’s house, The Manor, for the early weeks of George’s life.

“It was to Carole that Kate went when she was so poorly, she didn’t want to face the world, she didn’t want to be in a palace on her own while William studied for his new job, she wanted to be with mum.

“I think that’s very special. I think it’s wonderful that she’s been allowed to do it, that the courtiers haven’t stood in her way.

“She can go home, not be photographed and actually just be Kate. Being looked after by mum.”

Royal reporter Simon Vigar adds: “Mummy and daddy Middleton are absolutely crucial to this story, going right back ten years and all through the courtship.

“Carole is very involved in the upbringing of George and looking after her eldest daughter Kate when she was ill with this extreme morning sickness.

“For many weeks, Kate was at home in Berkshire with mum and dad and Grandma Middleton was taking up the strain.”