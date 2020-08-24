Kate Middleton’s exes – university dating, millionaire boyfriend and first love

As the future king, everyone was very interested about Prince William’s love life when he was growing up.

People started whispering every time he was pictured at an event or enjoying a drink with a woman, and he was linked to a range of beauties.

And while we know most of the people Wills dating during his teenage years and early 20s, we often forget that his future wife Kate Middleton was also out meeting potential suitors.

As a beautiful, intelligent and interesting young woman it’s fair to assume Kate had lots of offers when it came to dates – but there were three men she seriously got to know to before putting that sapphire engagement ring on her finger.

We’ve taken a look back through Kate’s exes – and she definitely has a type…

Before packing her bags and moving to Scotland to study at St Andrew’s, Kate had a college boyfriend.

She dated Willem Marx during her time at Marlborough, and friends have described him as her “first love”.

Willem still lives in London and now works as a journalist for CNBC, specialising in geopolitical and company news across Europe.

He is happily married to the Italian TV presenter Johanna Botta and they are the proud parents of a little boy.

After meeting in their university halls, Kate and William were friends for a year before sparks flew.

This meant she had a chance to get to know the handsome singletons on campus – and she ended up dating Rupert Finch.

Rupert was in his final year of studying law when he and Kate met, and they were together for just under than a year in 2001.

Speaking about their relationship, a source said: “Kate actually had another boyfriend when she first got to St Andrews, Rupert Finch, who by all accounts was a nice man.

“Prince William, he kind of expressed a bit of interest but I think Kate was still playing hard to get. He wasn’t terribly sure if she was interested.”

Rupert was invited to Kate and William’s wedding in 2011, and they went on to be guests at his vows to Lady Natasha Rufus Isaacs in 2013.

He is now a solicitor.

Kate and William went through two break-ups during their relationship, one quite early one and a second in 2007.

The latter came as a huge shock to everyone as, after six years of dating, people were expecting a royal engagement.

While the separation was short-lived, Kate made the time as a single woman and became a firm fixture on the London nightclub scene.

She also reportedly dated Henry Ropner, a tall, handsome and wealthy man whose family own a £33.7million shipping management firm.

Henry has since married Natasha Sinclair and the couple live in Somerset.