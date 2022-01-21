Kate Middleton’s hoop earrings are on sale, and here’s how to get them.

KATE Middleton favors high-street fashion brands that are affordable.

The Duchess of Cambridge has worn jewelry from Boden, Marks and Spencer, Monica Vinader, Missoma, and Orelia over the years.

Rewind to March 2021, when the 40-year-old royal visited School21 in East London during the coronavirus pandemic, and she wore an all-pink ensemble.

She wore a pink Abercorn sweater from Boden, black flared trousers, and a pink Max andamp; Co coat for the occasion.

The £15 earrings she wore to accessorize her look, however, took the nation by storm.

In true K-Mid fashion, the Orelia Mini Chain Hoop earrings sold out online and at other stockists.

The 18k gold design is now back in stock and on sale for those who want to get the royal look.

For a limited time, Orelia is offering 10% off any order, including Kate’s earrings.

To see the price reduction, shoppers simply need to enter the code “EXTRASALE10” at checkout.

It’s unclear how long the additional discount will be available, but you’ll want to act quickly to avoid missing out on the substantial savings.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have posted a message on Facebook thanking everyone who has supported Time to Change’s campaign to end mental health stigma.

Learn more about how you can stay involved at https:[email protected]

Kate wore the hoop earrings again at the Natural History Museum last year, on a video call with Prince William as part of the Time To Change campaign, and during the official royal tour in Scotland.

