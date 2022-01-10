Kate Middleton’s new birthday photos contained ‘powerful messages,’ according to a body language expert.

Kate Middleton’s new birthday photos contain ‘powerful messages,’ according to a body language expert.

In new photos released in honor of Kate Middleton’s 40th birthday, she appears elegant and glamorous.

The three portraits show Kate in various poses while wearing stunning Alexander McQueen gowns.

Kate appears to send secret “powerful messages,” according to one body language expert who analyzed the details in the portraits.

For Kate’s 40th birthday, Prince William and Kate released three portraits.

She wears an off-the-shoulder white gown and gazes into the distance in one black-and-white photograph.

Princess Diana’s pearl drop earrings are on display, as is her stunning engagement ring.

Kate wears a ruffled white dress and smiles directly at the camera in another black and white photograph.

The third photo is in color and more striking, as she is dressed in a red one-shoulder dress and smiling while holding her hand in her pocket.

Kate is wearing a pair of Queen Elizabeth’s collection earrings in the red dress photo.

I’m thrilled to share a new portrait of The Duchess, in honor of her 40th birthday, which is tomorrow.

This is one of three new portraits that will be added to the @NPGLondon’s permanent collection, of which The Duchess is a Patron.

pic.twitter.com55Z5BMLaP Paolo Roversi

Kate’s natural beauty isn’t the only focus in the photos, according to body language expert Judi James.

Kate’s body language and poses, according to James, send “powerful messages.”

“The most powerful messages from these birthday portraits appear to be primarily aimed at assuring the queen that, despite the ongoing turmoil in the royal firm, she is ultimately leaving her legacy in very safe hands,” James explained.

“Kate’s body language here appears calm and quietly capable, and the styling makes her appear serene and stress-free,” she continued.

She hasn’t chosen to portray herself as a modernizer or a catalyst for change.

Kate, like the queen, is a champion of continuity with a strong sense of her place in history.”

Kate’s style in the photos, according to James, is “perfectly balanced.”

“Despite Kate’s red carpet glitz, she is a woman who makes few, if any, nods to the worlds of celebrity, vanity, conspicuous wealth, or high fashion,” she explained.

“The styling here is more appropriate for the pages…

