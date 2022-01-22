Kate Middleton’s Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana’s Jewelry Collection Is Worth Over (Dollar)100 Million — Which Piece Is the Most Expensive?

Kate Middleton’s Queen Elizabeth and Princess Diana Jewelry Collection Is Worth Over (Dollar)100 Million — Which Piece Is the Most Expensive?

Since becoming the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton has sported some incredible jewels.

Her famous sapphire engagement ring — which belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana — was the beginning of it all.

Since then, Kate has amassed a collection of over (dollar)100 million-worth pieces from both Diana and Queen Elizabeth.

Which item, however, is the most costly?

Kate wore the Cartier Halo tiara worth an estimated (dollar)1.7 million when she married Prince William in April 2011.

The tiara had 739 brilliant-cut diamonds and 149 baguette-cut diamonds, and it was borrowed from Queen Elizabeth.

It was given to Queen Mary as a gift by King George VI in 1936.

The tiara was only worn once by the Queen Mother, and Queen Elizabeth never wore it in public.

Princess Margaret and Princess Anne wore it after that, but thanks to Kate, it has become an iconic royal wedding tiara.

Queen Elizabeth has loaned Kate ten pieces of jewelry worth more than (dollar)100 million since she joined the royal family.

The diamond choker worn by Queen Mary, the Maple Leaf brooch, the New Zealand Fern brooch, the Bahrain Pearl earrings, the Dubai sapphire earrings, and the ruby and diamond floral bandeau necklace are among them.

When Kate married William, she also inherited six pieces of jewelry worth nearly (dollar)20 million from Princess Diana.

Her sapphire engagement ring, the Saudi sapphire suite (worth nearly (dollar)15 million on its own), a three-strand pearl bracelet, Collingwood earrings, and South Sea pearl earrings were among the items on display.

Kate also received the beautiful Cambridge Lover’s Knot tiara from her mother.

The tiara was given to Princess Diana as a wedding present by the Queen Mother, who originally owned it.

This piece is valued between (dollar)1 and 2 million due to its Gothic Revival style and a stunning array of diamonds and pearls.

Kate last wore it at King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands’ State Banquet in 2018.

The Nizam of Hyderabad necklace is the most expensive piece of jewelry worn by the Duchess of Cambridge in public.

Between (dollar)80 and (dollar)120 million is the estimated value.

This magnificent piece is said to be one of the most expensive pieces of jewelry in the Royal family’s collection, and it belongs to Queen Elizabeth.

"This is without a doubt one of the most valuable pieces of jewelry in the British royal family's collection," a diamond expert from

