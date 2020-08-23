Kate Middleton’s ‘sadder and thoughtful’ facial expressions ‘sign of added pressure’

The Duchess of Cambridge has expressed more “sadder” and “thoughtful” facial expressions during her recent engagements, which could be a sign that she’s working flat out, a body language expert has claimed.

Since the easing of lockdown, Kate has returned to work with a number of socially-distanced engagements, and she’s looked very glad to be back out meeting people.

However looking a little deeper, body language expert Judi James has spotted some slightly worrying moments.

She tells the Express : “In between her smiles and laughter there have also been quite dramatic glimpses of a sadder and more thoughtful-looking facial expression from Kate.

“This might be a sign of the added pressure she’s now under in terms of working flat out.”

Judi noticed these moments while comparing Kate’s recent outings to those before coronavirus, when she says the Duchess is always focused on making hubby William laugh.

She explains: “Kate is often being seen trying to make her husband laugh in public and indulging in more frequent bouts of actual laughter herself when she is making royal visits.”

But she also believes that’s Kate’s confidence has come on leaps and bounds, adding: “She seems happier to acknowledge that she is popular in her own right now and that she has earned the respect and possibly admiration of the Queen too.”

In recent years Kate has taken on a number of extra patronages, including several previously held by the Queen and Prince Philip.

Like all parents in the UK, Kate and William took on the role of home schooling their oldest children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, something they admitted was tough at times.

They also worked throughout the lockdown, keeping in touch with all their charities and organisations.

As soon as they were allowed, they started doing face-to-face engagements again – including a trip to a garden centre, a hospice visit and a day on Barry Island.

The couple have also shouldered the extra stress and upset of the publication of a new biography about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, which didn’t paint the Cambridges in a particularly good light.