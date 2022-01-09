Kate Middleton’s ‘toughness’ has been compared to that of another well-loved royal (who isn’t Queen Elizabeth II or Princess Diana).

Prince William and Kate Middleton married on April 29, 2011, after dating for several years. They have three children together.

Several royal watchers have praised the Duchess of Cambridge for her work as a member of the royal family and her impeccable demeanor over the years.

Many have remarked on how well she handles the press, and now some are comparing Prince William’s bride to another beloved royal for her “toughness.”

Meghan Markle has previously been described as a tough woman.

Prince Charles used to call Prince Harry’s wife “Tungsten” after the strong metal because he admired her toughness before the Sussexes decided to step down as senior royals.

Queen Elizabeth II, the Prince of Wales’ mother, and Princess Diana, the Prince of Wales’ first wife, have both been described as tough women.

The Duchess of Cambridge, on the other hand, has been compared to another well-known royal.

Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton used to be the Cambridges’ private secretary and also worked for the Queen Mother, Queen Elizabeth II’s mother.

Kate, she says, reminds her a lot of the late Queen Elizabeth II.

“I was the Queen Mother’s equerry for a couple of years when I was 23,” she told The Times (via Express).

“She reminds me so much of the duchess.”

In a strange way, she shares my temperament.

She is incredibly polite to everyone, just like the Queen Mother.

She makes an effort to converse with others.

She’s a formidable opponent.

She has a Queen Mother’s sense of duty, and when things need to be done, she is there to do it.”

Royal expert Robert Lacey agreed, comparing Kate’s approach to that of the Queen Mother.

“She understood the importance of withstanding the pressure when it came to the ordeal by tabloid,” Lacey said.

“Through the ever-smiling Queen Mother, I see royal antecedents here.”

To stay in that job, you have to be tough.

Kate, on the other hand, has the toughness.”

The Queen Mother had been suffering from a cold for several months before passing away peacefully on March 30, 2002.

She lived to be 101 years old, outliving her husband, King George…

