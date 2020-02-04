Kate Middleton’s was left ‘heartbroken’ by documentary about a mother raising her child in Syria

The Duchess of Cambridge was left heartbroken after watching a documentary about a baby born in war-torn Syria.

Kate Middleton, 38, told of her emotion over the ‘amazing’ and ‘engaging’ Oscar-nominated Channel 4 documentary For Sama, which tells the tale of a child born in Aleppo and documents the life of Waad al Kateab raising her daughter, now four, in a country ravaged by civil war.

The mother-of-three sought out the director at the EE British Academy Film Awards on Sunday to share her empathy, highlighting how Prince Louis is now a similar age to Sama was in the documentary.

Kate told Waad: ‘I was heartbroken. My boy is a similar age to Sama. You are a great inspiration for every woman’ the Mirror reports.

Waad, who picked up the Bafta for Best Documentary on Sunday night, said she was left ‘speechless’ by the royal’s praise.

Dedicating the award to the Syrian people, the 29-year-old was joined on stage by her husband and Sama.

She said: ‘We shouldn’t be here. In 2016, we were in a basement in a hospital when we heard the shelling of the bombs all around us.

‘I thought I should bury my footage in case we didn’t make it – it needed to be saved. There are still bombings of 3.5million civilians.

Speaking on This Morning in September, the mother-of-two revealed she’s been suffering with post-traumatic-stress disorder (PTSD) as a result of her tumultuous situation, she said: ‘We’re trying to sleep as much as we can.

‘To be honest in any trauma situation you feel there are many problems. Everything you’ve seen in the film is still happening right now.

‘Thousands of mothers and thousands of children are going though the same thing.’

Waad admitted that she has learned to ‘feel every minute’ of her life so deeply’, because she could never be certain of her survival while living in Syria.

She said: ‘Under those circumstances you can’t feel like you will survive and think about the next step. You just live everyday minute by minute

‘Something you can learn from this situation you need to feel every minute so deeply – the love, even the sadness sometimes – and think about how to spend the last minute of your life with passion and feeling.

‘In that situation you can’t think of more than the day itself.’