Kate Middleton’s youthful beauty secrets include ditching make-up, Diana’s fitness routine, and surprising diet tips.

Kate Middleton’s youthful beauty secrets include ditching make-up, Diana’s fitness regimen, and surprising diet tips.

KATE continues to look amazing, and on her 40th birthday, she looks even better.

To commemorate the occasion, the Duchess of Cambridge released three stunning new photographs yesterday, showcasing her regal style in dresses by Alexander McQueen, her favorite designer.

Many people have remarked that the future Queen looks even better now than she did when she first met Prince William in her early twenties.

It’s no coincidence that Kate has become one of the most well-known fashion and beauty icons in the United Kingdom.

We spoke to experts to learn the secrets to her incredible style, enviable physique, and youthful good looks.

In her thirties, the Duchess has transitioned from bare-faced beauty to experimenting with make-up.

When she first came on the scene, Kate had one beauty essential that she preferred above all others.

“Eyeliner was a close friend of Kate’s during her uni days at St Andrews,” said beauty writer Siobhan O’Connor for the Sun.

“She added circles around her eyes for her and William’s November 2010 engagement photo.”

Kate has carved out a signature look of soft smokey eyes, chiseled rosy cheekbones, and a nude lip over the last two decades.

The Duchess went all out for the premiere of No Time to Die in September.

“Every now and then, Kate dips into beauty trends by brushing up her brows to make them fluffy, adding a strip of false lashes, and a touch of glittery shadow to make her eyes dazzle,” Siobhan said.

“Despite the fact that her fresh-faced days are behind her, Kate appears to be in better shape than ever.”

With a 24 inch waist, the Duchess is a keen sportswoman.

Kate’s figure is one of the most desired, according to celebrity personal trainer and Be The Fittest founder Ty Brennand.

“She has a fantastic physique,” he said.

Many people aspire to have that lean, long, slim figure.”

But, according to Ty, it’s her love of nature that makes her an ideal client for a personal trainer.

“Being stuck in a gym, using the same piece of equipment, doing the same thing over and over… it can be quite motivating if you switch it up to being outside,” he said.

“It can also have a big impact on endorphin levels.”

Kate works out with a personal trainer every day and is a member of the expensive £325-a-year Harbour Club in Chelsea, which was a favorite of Princess Diana’s and also charges a £1,555 joining fee for adults, for a total of £5,780 per year.

The Duchess enjoys a variety of sports, with yoga and CrossFit being her favorites, but

Latest News from Infosurhoy.