Kate Moss arrives at a high-end Mayfair restaurant to celebrate her 48th birthday.

Kate Moss celebrates her 48th birthday in style at a top Mayfair restaurant.

STYLISH Kate Moss arrived at a top restaurant to celebrate her 48th birthday in a uniform mood.

From her maxi dress to her jacket, bag, and hexagonal glasses, the supermodel wore all black for the event.

At Scott’s in Mayfair, she was joined by boyfriend Nikolai von Bismarck, 35, and daughter Lila Grace, 19.

Lila follows in her mother’s footsteps, modeling for Ermanno Scervino two years after she did.

The 19-year-old posed in a matching shearling coat, hotpants, and boots for the Italian fashion house, where she recently landed a campaign.

“I loved shooting this in Milan so much,” Lila wrote on Instagram, alongside photos from the shoot.

When edgy black and white photos of Kate were released in 2019, she was modeling for the brand.

Lila wore a black bra top and lacy trousers in another photo with her father, journalist Jefferson Hack, 50.