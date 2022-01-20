Kate Mulgrew, who played Red on Orange Is the New Black, is unrecognizable nine years after her Netflix debut.

Kate Mulgrew, who plays Red on Orange Is the New Black, hasn’t looked the same in nine years.

REMEMBER Galina “Red” Reznikov from Orange Is the New Black? Well, the actress who played the Russian prisoner has changed dramatically.

Between 2013 and 2019, Kate Mulgrew played flame-haired prison masterchef Red in 85 episodes of the hit Netflix series.

The 66-year-old actress shared a glam photo with her 260,000 Instagram followers from last year’s New York Comic Con with actress Mary McDonnell.

Mary wore an elegant tan blazer and stylish tortoiseshell glasses while she was photographed in a simple black top and pendant necklace with unrecognisable blonde locks tumbling over her shoulders.

Mary’s role as President Laura Roslin in Battlestar Galactica and Kate’s role as Kathryn Janeway in Star Trek: Voyager were both referenced in the caption.

“Feeling powerful with fellow leader Mary McDonnell in my corner!” she wrote. “Don’t you think we’d make a good intergalactic team?”

Fans gushed about both stars in the comments section, with many catching on to the science fiction reference right away.

“Two powerful women of science fiction!” exclaimed one.

“The president and the Admiral from two of my favorite shows,” a third added.

Excuse my Texas vernacular, but that’s some s***!”

Another said, “This is everything I’ve ever wanted.”

A fourth simply stated, “Iconic.”

Kate appeared on Mary’s Lady Bam Podcast last year to discuss her new book, How To Forget: A Daughter’s Memoir, and the photo was taken a year later.

The two also talked about their shared experiences growing up in Irish-American families, as well as Kate’s new play, The Half-Life of Marie Curie, which she performed in New York.

“A starship captain and the president of the universe walk into a bar… well, almost!” joked the host in the episode’s synopsis, a nod to their sci-fi characters.