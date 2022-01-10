Kate Winslet and Andrew Garfield lead the British winners at the 2022 Golden Globes, which will be held behind closed doors.

The big Brit winners at last night’s Golden Globes were Kate Winslet, Andrew Garfield, and Kenneth Branagh.

After a backlash over the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s lack of black members, the prestigious ceremony was very different this year, with no glitzy red carpet or emotional A-list speeches.

Instead, the event took place quietly inside the Beverly Hilton hotel in Los Angeles, with only the occasional celebrity cameo via videolink.

For her role on Mare of Easttown, Kate won Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television.

Tick, Tick… Boom! Andrew received the award for Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Kenneth Branagh won Best Screenplay – Motion Picture for Belfast, but he lost out to Jane Campion for Power of the Dog for Best Director.

Jamie Dornan, Olivia Colman, Paul Bettany, Ewan McGregor, and Benedict Cumberbatch were also up for awards.

Due to the HFPA’s lack of diversity, American broadcaster NBC decided to stop streaming the award ceremony.

“We continue to believe that the HFPA is committed to meaningful reform,” NBC wrote in a statement.

“However, change of this magnitude necessitates time and effort, and we believe the HFPA requires more time to get it right.”

“As a result, the 2022 Golden Globes will not be broadcast by NBC.”

The decision was made after the Los Angeles Times published a story in February 2021 citing a lack of Black writers among the 87 Los Angeles-based foreign media journalists.

The Golden Globes winners were announced via the award ceremony website and social media profiles rather than being broadcast live.

Meanwhile, since the story broke, the HFPA has attempted to correct the situation by hiring 21 new journalists from various ethnic backgrounds.

“They truly changed in every aspect,” said Armenian journalist and new member Raffi Boghosian.

It’s a new partnership.”

