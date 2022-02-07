Katey Duggar, Jedidiah’s pregnant wife, debuts her baby bump for the first time since the couple announced their pregnancy.

Katey Duggar, Jedidiah Duggar’s pregnant wife, debuted her baby bump for the first time after the couple announced their pregnancy.

Following her January gender reveal with husband Jedidiah, Katey Duggar showed off her baby bump for the first time.

With their wedding and baby announcement, the Counting On stars were accused of previously “distracting” from Josh Duggar’s child pornography trial.

Over the weekend, fans with keen eyes noticed Katey, 22, posing with family and showing off her growing baby bump.

The soon-to-be mom wore a knee-length jean skirt with black leggings and a long-sleeved black shirt pulled tight over her large stomach.

The reality star’s wife, 23-year-old Jedidiah Duggar, wore her long blonde hair in beachy waves and completed her ensemble with a brown Carhartt beanie.

Katey smiled with several other girls as she cradled her growing baby.

“Mrs.

Jed, there’s a baby on the way!

Maybe it’s the Jskirt, but she seems to be carrying her weight unusually high.”

Only a few months after their wedding, Jed and his wife announced they were expecting their first child together in September.

In a sweet family YouTube video released last month, the couple revealed the gender of their first child.

The couple also shared two black-and-white photos from their gender reveal party, which appears to have been attended by a large portion of the Duggar family.

Jed and Katey were photographed smiling just moments after learning whether they are expecting a boy or a girl in the first of two pictures.

Jed was seen swinging at something in the second photo, which caused dust to fly.

“And the gender of our baby is…,” they wrote alongside the photo, directing fans to a YouTube video where they confirmed they’re expecting a boy.

The video was shot at a party where family members gathered in what appears to be a park, ate together, and speculated on the gender of the child before the big reveal.

Joe Duggar, John Duggar, Abbie Burnett, Jana Duggar, and other famous Duggars were in attendance.

During the party, the family munched on themed snacks and took sides before coming together to find out the gender for good.

Someone shouted, “I knew it!” as Jed and Katey kissed after learning the baby was a boy.

The party was held after Jed was accused of attempting to “distract” attention away from Josh’s child pornography scandal.

Throughout the trial, Jed posted photos from his months-old engagement to Katey.

“Looking back on our romantic winter proposal on Valentine’s Day! It was -13°F and snowing!” he captioned the photos.

