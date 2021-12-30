Katharine McPhee Foster Has the Perfect Reaction to Her Post-Baby Bikini Pic “Haters” Katharine McPhee Foster has the perfect reaction to her post-baby bikini pic “Haters.”

After David Foster posted a photo of Katharine McPhee Foster in a bikini and commented, “What baby!” read Katharine McPhee Foster’s thoughtful response below.

Just give Katharine McPhee Foster the freedom to wear a bikini!

After David Foster’s tribute to Katharine was misunderstood, the Smash star, 37, is defending her husband.

“What baby!” he captioned a photo of the new mom in a black bikini he shared earlier this week.

Fans appeared to defend Katharine, who gave birth to son Rennie about a year ago, with one user calling his caption an “uncomfortable antiquated compliment” and another calling it a “cringeworthy post.”

Katharine, on the other hand, is unaffected by David’s sweet words.

In December, she shared another swimsuit photo.

“OK, the press surrounding my husband’s photo of me that he posted is so dumb… I’m sorry, but we are not sorry,” she wrote.

“And for all of you who can’t deal with it, maybe this will help,” she added.

I’ve struggled with my weight for the majority of my 20s and 30s.

I’ve climbed and descended a total of ten times.

“Does that make you feel better? That’s fine; most people do.”

Katharine went on to say that she lost her “baby weight” with “no” dieting and “no” outside pressure.

“I’ve let [my]body do its thing and discovered a great workout,” said the singer.

“That’s all there is to it.

And, believe it or not, I’ll probably gain weight again at some point.

“People who are freaking out about what my husband captioned seriously need to get a life,” he says.

“Stop being offended by what people post who have no impact on your life and move on,” she said to the detractors.

Maybe you should have a more, let’s say, ‘oh that’s nice, he thinks his wife is hot’ attitude.’ I can’t right now because of our overly sensitive society.”

“But as Taylor Swift said, haters gonna hate byyeeee,” Katharine concluded, in true American Idol fashion.

Giving birth to Rennie, on the other hand, has made Katharine feel “at peace” with her body, she told E! News in October.

“What I didn’t expect was to have the baby and then feel so at ease in my own skin,” she explained.

“Wow, I had this huge appreciation for what my body had just done and given me that I wish I could…

