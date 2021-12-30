Katharine McPhee’s net worth is unknown.

How much money does Katharine McPhee have?

Katharine McPhee has come a long way since her appearance on American Idol.

McPhee’s star has continued to rise, as has her net worth, since her time on American Idol.

After finishing second in the fifth season of American Idol in 2006, Katharine McPhee became well-known.

McPhee released a number of studio albums after her time as a contestant on the popular Fox music competition show.

The singer and actress is estimated to be worth (dollar)14 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Her wealth was accumulated through her singing and acting careers.

Katharine McPhee is a well-known actress as well as a musician.

McPhee co-starred in the musical television series Smash with Uma Thurman and Anjelica Huston from 2012 to 2013.

From 2014 to 2018, she starred in the CBS action drama Scorpion.

In addition to The Voice, The Masked Singer, and Lip Sync Battle, the former reality competitor has appeared on other shows like The Voice, The Masked Singer, and Lip Sync Battle.

Katharine McPhee married David Foster, a well-known music producer and media mogul, in June 2018.

Foster and McPhee married on June 28, 2019, and in February 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, a son.

McPhee previously married actor Nick Cokas before marrying Foster.

After dating since 2005, McPhee and Nick Cokas tied the knot on February 2, 2008.

On February 8, 2016, the two were legally divorced.