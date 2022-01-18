Katherine Kelly Lang Wants RJ Forrester to Return to ‘The Bold and the Beautiful’

Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) of The Bold and the Beautiful might be visited by one of her children.

Brooke is currently only seen with her daughter Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) in front of the cameras.

RJ Forrester (Anthony Turpel) is one of her three children.

RJ hasn’t been seen since 2018, but he might be back soon.

Brooke and Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) are the parents of RJ Forrester.

Brooke mistook Nick Marone (Jack Wagner) for RJ’s father before he was born in June 2004.

However, the DNA results were messed up, and Ridge was the father.

RJ, like many other soap opera kids, spends his time away from the screen, at boarding school.

The last time viewers saw the teen was in February 2018, and he hasn’t been seen since.

Fans believe it’s past time for RJ to return, and Lang agrees.

RJ’s return would be welcome. https:t.co1zTBCqeege

Brooke is “a Fine Line Between Good and Bad,” according to Katherine Kelly Lang of “The Bold and the Beautiful.”

On Twitter, the actor responded to a fan’s request that RJ be brought back to the show.

“That would be nice to have RJ back,” Lang tweeted in response to the fan’s tweet.

RJ returned to The Bold and the Beautiful on multiple occasions, each time older.

RJ was still a teenager when he returned in 2016.

The youngster’s first order of business when he returns home is to reunite his divorced parents.

With RJ’s encouragement, Ridge made a play for Brooke, and the two were reunited.

RJ found love with Coco Spectra (Courtney Grosbeck), the younger sister of Sally Spectra (Courtney Hope), when he wasn’t playing matchmaker for his parents.

Coco was disliked by RJ’s parents, and their dislike grew when RJ was injured in a car accident.

RJ continued to date Coco despite his parents’ disapproval.

The couple is believed to have broken up following RJ’s departure in 2018.

RJ is currently enrolled in school in Paris.

It’s unclear whether The Bold and the Beautiful will bring RJ back, but he’ll have plenty to do.

RJ will try to help his parents patch up their differences, as their marriage is once again on the rocks.

Half-siblings Steffy and Thomas Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood and Matthew…

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.

That would be nice to have RJ back.. https://t.co/1zTBCqeege — Katherine Kelly Lang (@KatherineKellyL) January 2, 2022