Katherine Schwarzenegger Debuts Her Baby Bump Alongside Chris Pratt During Bike Ride

Katherine Schwarzenegger is debuting her baby bump shortly after it was announced that she was expecting her first child.

The 30-year-old and Chris Pratt were spotted out on a bike ride in Santa Monica, Calif. on Saturday afternoon and the mother-to-be’s baby bump was in full sight.

News of the author’s pregnancy comes less than a year after the couple said “I Do” in June 2019 at San Ysidro Ranch in Montecito. According to an E! News source, their wedding was “classic and romantic.”

Now, the two are taking the next step in their marriage and ready to welcome their first child together. This will be Pratt’s second child, he shares 7-year-old Jack Pratt with ex-wife Anna Faris.

Since getting married, sources close to the couple have also shared that the happy couple has “been very open about wanting kids soon.”

A source previously shared with E! News that Schwarzenegger has “expressed [that] she’d love to be pregnant in early 2020. Chris has a busy year coming up with filming, but both of them are ready start this next chapter and bring a baby into their happy marriage.”

Last year on Father’s Day, Schwarzenegger shared some touching words for Pratt on Instagram.

“Happy Father’s Day to my wonderful husband. Watching you be such a hands on and loving father was one of the many reasons I fell in love with you, and continue to each day. I love you,” she wrote on social media, alongside a picture of Pratt with son Jack.

When speaking to E! News about his marriage with Schwarzenegger, Pratt also shared some sweet words about his partner.

“She has changed my life for the better in so many ways. My heart, my soul, my son—I feel all are so safe with her,” he told E! News. “She’s a great step mom, she’s god willing going to be a great mom one day.”

The two first started dating in the summer of 2018.