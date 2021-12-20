Katherine Schwarzenegger Offers Pet Parents and Their Dogs Some Pawfect Gift Ideas

Katherine Schwarzenegger Shares Her Favorite Gifts for Dog Owners and Their Canines

Katherine Schwarzenegger discussed her partnership with BISSELL and revealed her must-haves for anyone who owns a furry companion.

We spoke with Katherine Schwarzenegger, a paid spokesperson for Bissell, because we think you’ll like her picks.

Of course, pet owners adore their pets, but no one enjoys stepping on fur and hair all over the house.

A high-quality vacuum is one of the most important items for any pet parent.

And if you’re looking for a vacuum that you can count on, BISSELL is the way to go.

The CrossWave X7 Pet Pro Wet Dry Vac, which can be used on carpet, tile, and wood floors, was recently launched in collaboration with Katherine Schwarzenegger, a proud pet parent.

“Animal rescue is a huge passion of mine,” the children’s book author told E! News.

When I first started fostering dogs about eight years ago, I learned about BISSELL’s great work to save homeless pets through the BISSELL Pet Foundation.

Our common interests made the partnership a natural fit, and it’s been a blast working together to launch the new CrossWave X7 Pet Pro Wet Dry Vac.”

In addition to discussing her BISSELL partnership, the soon-to-be mother of two shared some of her other pet parent essentials, such as products that help pets and babies adjust to living together.

E! What’s a great gift for pet parents under (dollar)50 that you’d recommend?KS: My sister got me a DIY keepsake ornament kit that you can put your dog’s paw print in.

I had a lot of fun doing it (it’s super simple), and every year when I decorate our tree, I see it and smile.

It’s a quick and easy gift that will last a lifetime.

This kit has received over 2,500 five-star Amazon reviews.

E! : You’ve been invited to a white elephant gift exchange with a (dollar)25 limit.

With holiday travel in full swing this year, what gift are you bringing?KS: A dog pamper travel kit is essential.

It’s useful, and pet parents can use it again and again!

E! : What’s a pet gift you’ve gotten that you’ve used a lot?KS: A collar that a friend sent me…

