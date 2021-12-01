Kathie Lee Gifford Returns to the ‘Today’ Show and Talks About Her ‘Very Sweet’ Man

Kathie Lee Gifford is giddy with delight.

On Tuesday’s Today, the TV personality sat down for a chat with Hoda and Jenna and reconnected with her former coworkers.

Gifford appeared on the show to discuss her new book, The Jesus I Know, as well as her personal life and burgeoning romance.

“I have a very sweet man in my life,” Gifford said, referring to the man she first revealed her feelings for in April but has yet to reveal his name publicly.

“He’s good for me, and I’m good for him,” says the narrator.

“And that’s all I’m going to say about it because there’s nothing else to say,” she said, reiterating her decision to keep her personal life private for the time being.

Gifford’s appearance on Tuesday was her first in the Today show studio since her triumphant farewell in April 2019, when she left the show after more than a decade.

Gifford revealed to ET’s Rachel Smith earlier this year that she has a “very good man” in her life.

“It’s wonderful.”

Gifford said of her budding relationship, “We have everything in common.”

“He’s a wonderful man, a wonderful family man, and he’s not impressed with me in any way except that he cares about me as a person.”

“We’re happy together,” she exclaimed.

We have a good time.”

Frank Gifford, the TV host-turned-author, was married to her from 1986 until his death in 2015.

Cody, 31, and Cassidy, 28, are the couple’s two children.

CONTENT WHICH MAY BE RELATED:

Kathie Lee Gifford Makes a Comeback to the ‘Today’ Show and Talks About Her ‘Very Sweet’ Man