Kathie Lee Gifford Returns to the ‘Today’ Show and Talks About Her ‘Very Sweet’ Man

Kathie Lee Gifford Returns to the ‘Today’ Show and Discusses Her ‘Very Sweet’ Man

Kathie Lee Gifford is swooning over the attention.

On Tuesday’s Today, the TV personality reunited with her former coworkers for a chat with Hoda and Jenna.

Gifford appeared on the show to discuss her new book, The Jesus I Know, as well as her personal life and her new relationship.

“I have a very sweet man in my life,” Gifford said, referring to the man she first revealed her feelings for in April but has yet to reveal his name publicly.

“He’s beneficial to me, and I’m beneficial to him.”

“And that’s all I’ll say about it because there’s nothing else to say,” she said, reiterating her decision to keep her personal life private for the time being.

Gifford’s appearance on Tuesday was her first in the Today show studio since her triumphant farewell in April 2019, when she left the show after more than a decade.

Gifford revealed that she has a “very good man” in her life in an interview with ET’s Rachel Smith earlier this year.

“It’s fantastic.”

“Everything we have in common,” Gifford said of her new relationship.

“He’s a wonderful man, a wonderful family man, and he’s not impressed with me in any way except that he cares about me as a person.”

“We’re happy together,” she exclaimed.

“It’s a blast.”

From 1986 until his death in 2015, the TV host-turned-author was married to Frank Gifford.

Cody, 31, and Cassidy, 28, are the parents of the couple’s two children.

