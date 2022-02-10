Kathleen Friery is Bill Ritter’s wife.

Kathleen Friery, Bill Ritter’s wife, is a well-known actress.

BILL Ritter is a veteran reporter and journalist.

Many people are familiar with him as the evening anchor and correspondent for ABC News, where he has co-anchored the news for over 25 years.

Kathleen, Ritter’s wife, has been his wife for 13 years.

Their careers are very similar, and they even work at ABC News together.

Kathleen was working as a producer for 2020 in 1998, while Ritter was anchoring weekends and working full-time as a correspondent for 2020.

The couple married in 2008, after she left ABC for CNN.

The couple now lives in New York.

Kathleen works as a media trainer for herself, while Ritter continues to broadcast for ABC.

Ritter did not set out to work in television; instead, he began his career in print journalism after graduating from San Diego State University.

He worked as a reporter and business editor for the first ten years of his career, first for The Los Angeles Times and then for The San Diego Business Journal.

He began his career in television as a reporter for KNSD-TV in San Diego, an NBC affiliate.

Ritter covered several national stories before joining ABC, including the Rodney King trial, the ensuing LA riots, and the Gulf War.

Mia and Ella, two daughters, and Owen, a son, are the couple’s three children.

Ritter completed his undergraduate education at The New School in 2016, 40 years after being asked to leave San Diego State University, thanks to the encouragement of his daughters.

He was expelled one semester before graduation for protesting the Vietnam War.

“I wanted to teach them a lesson and say that you are never too old to learn,” Ritter said in an interview with ABC.

Send us an email at [email protected] or call us at 212 416 4552.

Please like us on Facebook at www.facebook.comTheSunUS and follow us on Twitter at @TheSunUS.