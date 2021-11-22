Kathleen Kennedy claims that the Obi Wan reunion was emotional.

According to Kathleen Kennedy, the Star Wars Obi Wan reunion was emotional.

The behind-the-scenes look at Obi-Wan Kenobi was one of the highlights of the Disney(plus) Day presentation.

Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen reprise their roles as the wise titular Jedi Master and Anakin Skywalker/Darth Vader, respectively, in the Star Wars series.

The pair co-starred in Attack of the Clones in 2002 and Revenge of the Sith in 2005, with Obi-Wan Kenobi picking up the story after the events of the latter film.

McGregor and Christensen’s reunion turned into an emotional moment for Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy, who revealed that both actors were thrilled to return to their iconic roles.

“Being on set and watching the two of them get excited was the most exciting thing,” Kennedy told Empire magazine.

“It had been a long time since they’d seen each other.”

I was surprised at how emotional it was for each of them to be cast in these roles again, especially after realizing how important Star Wars was to them.

Their careers were just getting started.”

Jake Lloyd, who played a younger version of Anakin Skywalker in 1999’s The Phantom Menace, passed the role of Anakin Skywalker to Christensen.

Though there had been rumors that Christensen would return in Obi-Wan Kenobi, Lucasfilm finally confirmed Darth Vader’s return during their Investor Day presentation last year.

The confrontation between master and padawan was dubbed the “rematch of the century” by Kennedy.

During the Investor Day presentation, director Deborah Chow said, “We couldn’t tell the story of Obi-Wan Kenobi without addressing Anakin or Vader.”

Obi-Wan Kenobi is directed by Chow in its entirety.

In the Disney(plus) Day sizzle reel, she also mentioned the show.

“We’re entering a very dark period with [Obi-Wan], and just being a Jedi isn’t safe.”

“There are Jedi on the prowl.”

Darth Vader dispatched Imperial Stormtroopers and Inquisitors to find any and all Jedi who survived the Great Jedi Purge in Revenge of the Sith.

Emperor Palpatine used Order 66 to activate a mind control implant in the Stormtroopers, turning them against the Jedi, after Anakin was corrupted.

On Tatooine, part of Obi-Wan’s job entails keeping an eye on Luke Skywalker and protecting him from the evil forces seeking to destroy him.

